Teenager Decides To Attend Trade School Instead of College, So Now His Mom Wants Him To Use His Inheritance To Send His Siblings To University

AITA for not letting my inheritance be used for my step and half siblings when I’m not going to college? “I (17M) won’t be going to college after high school and instead I’m going to learn a trade. I feel like it works better for my skills and generally would be a better job for me. My mom isn’t super happy about it but she knows college has been pushed on me for almost two years and my mind hasn’t changed. So she’s accepted that she won’t change my mind and nobody will. My dad passed away when I was 6. When he was 9 my grandmom (his mom) passed away and it was due to medical negligence/malpractice and my grandpa, uncle and dad were awarded compensation, a huge amount too, for her passing. Granddad split it between my dad and uncle. He was working and received Social Security benefits for them because grandmom passed away and he knew she’d want them to be taken care of above everything. When my dad realized he was sick he made sure that money would go to me, his only kid.

He set it up in a trust and left my granddad and uncle in charge of it. The money is a lot. Like I could easy be debt free going to college with it and have some left over if I was smart about it. My mom knew about the money but cannot access it. My mom has been married to her husband for 9 years. My parents were separated when dad passed away. Her husband has a son who’s a year younger than me and has a medical condition. My mom also has two kids with her husband/my half siblings. Because of my stepbrother’s medical condition and his mom not being in his life or his mom’s family, they don’t really have any savings for his college anymore (they had to spend it for some medical stuff) and my half siblings have nothing either.

My mom and her husband think that since I have the money and won’t be using it for college, I should give it to my stepbrother and half siblings and let them pay it back if I insist but that I could also just give it to them as a way to help them with their futures and be a good brother. I said no and I told them I wouldn’t change my mind. Mom asked why and I said it’s my inheritance from my dad. I could buy a house with it. I could protect my future with it. I could save it for my future kids. But I don’t want to risk it not being paid back when it was dad’s way of securing my future. She told me he’d want me to do this and I asked her if she really thinks he’d want the money he got from losing his mom to be used on random kids that aren’t me. She told me they’re not random to me so yes. She believes he’d want me to be a good brother. She told me I should really give it more consideration. AITA?”

