A Walmart Store Closed Early On Christmas Eve And Customers Were Very Angry

Never mess with a Walmart shopper on Christmas Eve!

Workers at a Walmart store in Easley, South Carolina found out all about this when they decided to close their store early on December 24.

In the video, a security guard stands just outside the front door of the store.

The store was supposed to be close at 6 p.m., but a decision was made to close it at 5:45 instead…and some folks weren’t happy about it.

A man in the video yelled, “It’s not even 6.”

The man added, “I have a right to buy stuff like everybody else.”

The video’s caption reads, “Walmart in Easley, SC. Denied people for entering the store at 5:45 p.m. on Christmas Eve when they closed at 6 p.m.”

Check out the video.

@salutemybeard Walmart in Easley, SC. Denied ppl for entering the store at 5:45pm on Christmas Eve when they closed at 6pm. ♬ original sound – SALUTEMYBEARD

In a follow-up video, another Walmart employee also engaged with the angry customer.

This guy sure wasn’t happy!

Closing early was not a good idea.

