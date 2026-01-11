A Walmart Store Closed Early On Christmas Eve And Customers Were Very Angry
by Matthew Gilligan
Never mess with a Walmart shopper on Christmas Eve!
Workers at a Walmart store in Easley, South Carolina found out all about this when they decided to close their store early on December 24.
In the video, a security guard stands just outside the front door of the store.
The store was supposed to be close at 6 p.m., but a decision was made to close it at 5:45 instead…and some folks weren’t happy about it.
A man in the video yelled, “It’s not even 6.”
The man added, “I have a right to buy stuff like everybody else.”
The video’s caption reads, “Walmart in Easley, SC. Denied people for entering the store at 5:45 p.m. on Christmas Eve when they closed at 6 p.m.”
Check out the video.
@salutemybeard
Walmart in Easley, SC. Denied ppl for entering the store at 5:45pm on Christmas Eve when they closed at 6pm.
In a follow-up video, another Walmart employee also engaged with the angry customer.
This guy sure wasn’t happy!
@salutemybeard
Pt. 2 Walmart closed at 6:00pm on Christmas Eve and wouldn’t let customers in at 5:45pm. What’s your opinion? #christams #christmaseve #fyp
Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.
This person shared their thoughts.
Another viewer weighed in.
And this person spoke up.
Closing early was not a good idea.
