January 11, 2026 at 8:55 am

A Walmart Store Closed Early On Christmas Eve And Customers Were Very Angry

by Matthew Gilligan

people at a walmart store

Never mess with a Walmart shopper on Christmas Eve!

Workers at a Walmart store in Easley, South Carolina found out all about this when they decided to close their store early on December 24.

people at a walmart store

In the video, a security guard stands just outside the front door of the store.

The store was supposed to be close at 6 p.m., but a decision was made to close it at 5:45 instead…and some folks weren’t happy about it.

people at a walmart store

A man in the video yelled, “It’s not even 6.”

The man added, “I have a right to buy stuff like everybody else.”

The video’s caption reads, “Walmart in Easley, SC. Denied people for entering the store at 5:45 p.m. on Christmas Eve when they closed at 6 p.m.”

people at a walmart store

Check out the video.

@salutemybeard

Walmart in Easley, SC. Denied ppl for entering the store at 5:45pm on Christmas Eve when they closed at 6pm.

♬ original sound – SALUTEMYBEARD

In a follow-up video, another Walmart employee also engaged with the angry customer.

This guy sure wasn’t happy!

@salutemybeard

Pt. 2 Walmart closed at 6:00pm on Christmas Eve and wouldn’t let customers in at 5:45pm. What’s your opinion? #christams #christmaseve #fyp

♬ original sound – SALUTEMYBEARD

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 12 31 at 10.47.44 AM A Walmart Store Closed Early On Christmas Eve And Customers Were Very Angry

Another viewer weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 12 31 at 10.48.02 AM A Walmart Store Closed Early On Christmas Eve And Customers Were Very Angry

And this person spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 12 31 at 10.48.20 AM A Walmart Store Closed Early On Christmas Eve And Customers Were Very Angry

Closing early was not a good idea.

