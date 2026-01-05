A Wedding Guest Left After The Bride Told Her That Her Dress Was Inappropriate. – ‘My husband was also told they he shouldn’t be in pink or a pink tie.’

How rude!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and told folks that she went to a wedding…and the bride told her that what she was wearing was inappropriate.

The TikTokker filmed the video in her car outside the wedding venue…because she got the hell outta there after the bride insulted her!

The TikTokker told viewers, “So I am currently sitting in my car because I came two hours to a wedding for one of my husband’s friends.”

She continued, “We have been here literally like a total of 15 minutes and the bride comes up to me and tells me that my outfit is inappropriate’ for her wedding, and that there was a supposed dress code, that I didn’t know existed.”

The woman said, “I never got a wedding invitation mailed to my house. It was a text message that my husband received. But in 2025 is this what brides do to their guests now? You walk up to your guests and tell them that the outfit that they’re wearing is not appropriate for their wedding?”

She added, “I didn’t know that was a thing. I mean, I’ve been married for 11 years. So this is what we do to our guests? I’m kind of disappointed and I’m really ready to go home.”

In a separate post, the TikTokker shared a photo of what she and her husband wore to the wedding.

She wrote in the caption, “The outfits. My husband was also told they he shouldn’t be in pink or a pink tie and was asked to remove his tie.”

Good grief!

Here’s the video.

@ebrown_rn Part 1 | Got kicked out of a wedding reception for being out of a dress code I didn’t know existed! ♬ original sound – ebrown_rn

Check out how viewers reacted.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another TikTokker asked a question.

And this individual chimed in.

I have a feeling these two aren’t gonna be friends anymore…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!