A Wife Talked About The Specific “Princess Treatment” She Expects When She Goes Out To Dinner With Her Husband

All I can say is that this viral video is gonna make you wonder what year it is…

Because it sounds like something a woman would say in the 1950s!

The TikTokker who shared it is named Courtney and she talked to viewers about how her idea of “Princess Treatment” works when she goes out to dinner with her husband.

Courtney told viewers, “If I am at a restaurant with my husband, I do not talk to the hostess, I do not open any doors, and I do not order my own food.”

She then answered a question from a viewer and said that while she waited in a restaurant for her husband to come in to a restaurant to get a table, “I did not make eye contact with the hostess, I did not talk to her. I waited until my husband came back. He came back, does the exchange with her, and then we went and sat down.”

Courtney said it’s not about being better than the restaurant workers, it’s about “letting your husband lead and be masculine. He made the reservation, he’s taking you out, let him do the logistics.”

She added, “You’re just being a princess.”

When it comes to ordering food, Courtney said, “I want him to order for me. I like when he orders for me. It’s a fun “Princess Treatment” thing. It makes me feel special.”

The TikTokker also said that she thinks “elegant women” shouldn’t laugh loudly or speak loudly when they’re out in public.

Okay…

Take a look at the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this person weighed in.

This whole thing is a bit creepy, don’t you think?

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.