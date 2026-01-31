A Woman Designated A Jar Of Peanut Butter For Mouse Traps Only, But Her Husband Ate It Anyway

This woman lives in an old house where winter reliably brings a mouse problem.

To manage it, she runs a carefully maintained system of traps, checked multiple times a day and baited with peanut butter. After ending up with an extra jar of peanut butter her husband didn’t like, she asked if she could repurpose it exclusively for mouse traps.

He agreed. So she labeled it clearly…and used it accordingly.

Read on for what happened next.

AITA for keeping a jar of peanut butter specifically for setting mouse traps? I live in an old house and it’s filled with mice in the winter. Every winter I have an intricate set up of mouse traps stashed throughout the house that I maintain. I check them at least twice daily and empty and reload them as needed. I use peanut butter as bait. The mice LOVE it. I have 6 traps hidden in the mouse hot spots. When I catch a mouse, I throw away the dead mouse and reload the trap with peanut butter. We used to have just one jar of peanut butter that my husband used for sandwiches.

That’s a lot of peanut butter.

So if I had to fill 3 traps, I would use three different butter knives to fill them. I would take a clean knife, put peanut butter on it, put it on the trap, toss the knife in the sink. Then repeat with a new clean butter knife. But one day I found a jar of PB in the pantry that he hasn’t used much of. I accidentally bought him one he didn’t like, then I got him the one he did like, now we have an extra jar he doesn’t use. I said ok, this will be my mouse trap peanut butter!

Perfect!

I asked him if I could use this for only mouse traps and if it was ok it would be contaminated and not suitable for human use. I specifically said I would double or triple dip a butter knife used for a trap in it. He said it was fine. So that’s what I’ve been doing. I labeled the lid and all sides of the jar saying “MOUSE ONLY!” And I’ve been dipping used butter knives in it when I load traps. It’s much easier and less dishes!

Seems very clear.

Recently he was eating a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and made a comment saying he didn’t really like creamy peanut butter that much and preferred crunchy. I asked him if he used the creamy peanut butter, he said he did. I told him that was what I used for mouse traps and I have double dipped mouse trap knives in there. I asked why he used it. Now he is mad because he ate peanut butter that’s been contaminated with mice. He says I should’ve moved it into a different container.

Oh please.

I asked him if I could commandeer that jar for mice purposes only. He agreed. I also labeled it saying it was for mice traps only. And he still ate it! It was stored with some food, but in my defense that cabinet that isn’t only food. It contains medications for the cats, cat food, baggies, pan liners, etc. it’s mainly used for emergency overflow of shelf stable food because we don’t have much space. So AITA for keeping a jar of peanut butter that’s been contaminated with mouse traps?

When he realized what it had been used for, he blamed her for not moving it to a different container—even though he’d approved the setup.

Now she’s wondering whether maintaining a clearly labeled, agreed-upon mouse-bait jar makes her gross and careless…or if this was entirely avoidable on his end.

If you eat from a jar labeled “MOUSE ONLY,” that one’s on you.

