A Woman Invited Her Mother To Visit For Christmas, But When Her Mom Announced She Was Bringing Two Untrained Dogs Without Asking, She Drew A Firm Boundary

This woman recently moved to a new state and was looking forward to hosting her mom and younger sister for Christmas.

She and her fiancé rent a home and have a well-trained six-month-old puppy they’ve put a lot of time and effort into.So when her mom casually announced—rather than asked—that she’d be bringing her two untrained dogs along, alarms went off.

What was supposed to be a holiday visit quickly turned into a boundary test.

WIBTA for not allowing my moms 2 untrained dogs at my house My mom 48 female and sister 10 yr old female have been planning on coming to visit me 27 female and fiancé 35 male for Xmas as we recently moved to another state. We have a puppy who is six months old. She is fully potty trained, knows how to sit, doesn’t obsessively bark, goes straight in her kennel when told, and just overall a really good puppy. Well now, my mom who has been planning on visiting with my sister, at first she never mentioned bringing her two dogs (she knows how I feel about them) they are not potty trained at all, they go all around her house.

Oh, no thank you.

They bark like crazy and my mom gives them people food while she eats so they bark at her while she eats until she shares with them. I do not give my dog human food. They also chew ON EVERYTHING! Anyways two days ago she told me she got her tickets and she’s bringing the dogs. At first I was in shock. I didn’t have much to say. Then thinking about it and talking to my fiancé about it, we are worried that our dog will pick up on their behavior and we are terrified of that, as we worked hard on her training.

Fair.

And the fact my mom didn’t even ask, she told us she was bringing them. And it feels like she planned on bringing them all along and decided to tell us last minute so we couldn’t say no. We rent with neighbors and as our landlord allows dogs I don’t feel right bringing untrained dogs into our home.

It would screw everything up.

Now my mom is threatening not to come and calling me rude. Saying she will go to my older other sisters house instead who also lives in another state “where we are welcome” she says. Should I make her change her ticket? Or should I just let it go and let the dogs come. AITA here?

Between the dogs’ lack of training, the risk of undoing her own puppy’s progress, and concerns about neighbors and their rental agreement, saying yes feels irresponsible.

Now she’s asking Reddit whether holding the line makes her unreasonable…or if protecting her home and dog is the right call.

Surprise dogs aren’t a holiday gift, especially when they come with chewed furniture and puddles on the floor.

