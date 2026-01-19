A Woman Lost Her Handwritten Recipes In A Fire, So Her Best Friend Made Her A Custom Cookbook For Her Birthday

This is what friends are for!

A viral Instagram video showed a woman’s reaction when her friend gave her a gift that touched her deep in her soul.

The text overlay on the video reads, “When your best friend’s house burns down with all of her handwritten recipes, so you make her a cookbook for her birthday.”

The woman opened up her gift and she was shocked by what she received.

She got emotional and said, “I love it! I’m gonna cry.”

The video showed viewers the custom-made cover of the cookbook.

The woman added, “I’ve never cried like this before.”

The video also showed viewers samples of the pages inside the cookbook.

She said, “This is the best thing ever” and gave her friend a big hug.

The caption to the video reads, “The effort put into this.”

Check out the video.

Now, that’s a great friend right there!

