Adult Child Watches His Dad Eat Pork Every Week, And All He Wants Is Just One Order Of Bacon Without An Argument

Imagine growing up in a house where pork is forbidden, except for all the pork everyone is secretly eating. That was this poster’s childhood.

Now they’re 30, sitting at weekly breakfast with a dad who loudly rejects bacon while quietly ordering pork sausage for himself…and somehow they’re the one expected to tiptoe around it.

How long do you play along before you finally order the bacon you’ve been dreaming of?

My father eats pork, but can’t stand when I do. AITAH if I order some frickin bacon? My father is Jewish and growing up raised us to never eat pork. We ate meat with cheese and shellfish, but for some reason he decided when raising my siblings and I, he would draw the line at pork. Now, we had pepperoni pizza and breakfast sausages out to eat all the time growing up, and my parents would just straight up lie and tell us it was beef.

HA!

Fast forward, I’m now 30. I get breakfast with my brothers and parents once per week. I would LOVE to order bacon, but am afraid he’ll blow his top. Keep in mind, this guy orders PORK sausage in a scramble or omelette every week.

Hypocrite much?

It really is something about bacon, but I can’t enjoy bacon when he eats pork sausage. This is ridiculous. TBH I only never said anything because I get the look from the rest of my family like “why are you bringing this up and starting something” I’ve had it. AITAH if I order some delicious nature’s candy with my eggs?!

Honestly, this isn’t about bacon, it’s about a parent trying to enforce a rule he doesn’t follow and expecting everyone else to pretend it makes sense.

Wanting to order breakfast without navigating family hypocrisy doesn’t make you the villain.

This person says you do you.

This person says gaslighting is the only answer.

And this person is just rolling their eyes.

Turns out the only thing getting fried here is Dad’s shaky logic, not his breakfast order.

