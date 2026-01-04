Annoying Manager Wanted An Employee To Backup Their Servers In The Middle Of The Day, And They Kept Warning The Manager About The Consequences Until It Was Too Late

Some managers really need to do some fact checking before they give orders!

Offline means unavailable? What a country! Over Microsoft Teams: Other department’s team leader: “[vendor] has advised they need to update [application] and has asked us to take a full backup of the server”

Me: “All good, I can take a full backup, but this will mean taking the server and hence [application] offline for up to an hour or so. Let’s arrange this for after hours” Other department’s team leader: “No, [vendor] will charge us heavily for after hours. Can we do it at 2pm tomorrow?” Me: “Sure. I’ve scheduled it in”

Other department’s team leader: “Thanks” The next day 1:30pm – Me: “Hello, just a reminder I am shutting down [server] to take a backup of [application] at 2pm so [vendor] can update it. Please ensure you are out [application] by this time” (Radio silence) 1:55pm – Me: “Hello, just a reminder I am shutting down [server] to take a backup of [application] at 2pm so [vendor] can update it. Please ensure you are out [application] by this time”

(Radio silence) 2:00pm – I shutdown the server, and start taking a full backup 2:01pm – Other department’s team leader: “Hello, [application] is not working. Please look at this urgently as we cannot work.” Me: “Ahh, as you requested yesterday, I’ve taken it offline so I can back it up.”

Other department’s team leader: “Why didn’t you tell me it would be unavailable. If you told me this I could plan accordingly” Me: (doubting myself if I made that clear) “hmm 1 sec”

Me: (screenshot of yesterday’s conversation, specifically around the ‘this will mean taking the server and hence [application] offline for up to an hour or so.’ part) Other department’s team leader: “I’m not good with computers. I didn’t know that offline means that [application] would stop working.”

