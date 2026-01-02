Grandma Bought The Same Gift As Her Granddaughter For Her Son, And Refused To Accept That She’s At Fault For Copying

Who would have thought family traditions could be so tricky to deal with?!

This girl shares how she and her Nana bought the same gift for her dad and had a fight over who would change their gift.

Check out the full story.

AITA for not returning the Christmas gift I bought for my dad? This story is centered around my Nana. For some context my (22 F) Nana (75F) is very difficult. She was raised during a time where abuse was normalized and she didn’t have a great childhood.

Things have always been rough in this family…

This has resulted in a lot of anxiety in her older years and a need for control. An example of this is that she always complains that she never wants to cook for thanksgiving or host but won’t let anyone else do it because they won’t do it right. She is my dad’s mom and to be honest I think he is a little scared of her. She is very bitter most of the time but when she’s happy she is hilarious.

This is where it gets interesting…

She is incredibly smart but never furthered her education past high school due to money. Now into the situation. The way that Christmas works in my house is that members of the family create a list of items they would like including links and send it to the rest of the family. If a family member would like to buy something then they contact my mom who lets them know if the item has or has not been purchased yet. Once an item has been purchased my mom crosses it off the list and lets the family know if the update.

They have a cool family tradition every Christmas!

I didn’t my Christmas shopping early this year and bought all items for family before the list were created. I bought my dad a really nice smash burger cooking set. He also put a similar item on his Christmas list. My mom seeing his list and knowing I had already purchased a similar item for him crossed it off of his list. She then sent an update to the family letting them know of the purchased items. A few days later my nana is on the phone with my dad and asked to speak with my mom.

UH OH…

She excitedly tells my mom of the items she purchased for my dad including the smash burger set that was crossed off and 2 other already purchased items. My mom told her that all 3 items had already been purchased and my nana said that she didn’t get notification letting her know that they had been purchased and “what do we want her to do”. She made it very clear that she has no intention of returned the items and wants the other purchasers to return theirs instead.

That’s a bit problematic!

I have decided that I am not returning the gift for my dad because I am very proud that I thought of it in my own and I know he will enjoy it. I also will be giving my dad his gift before my nana will be cause me and my dad live in the same house. I know that when she finds this out she will be angry and probably not talk to me for a while but I am so over her victim mentally and behavior. This is nowhere near the first time she has done something like this.

She knows she might slightly be at fault here!

The only reason I am doubting myself if I am an AH is because I know she is really bad with technology. She calls my dad at least once a months to ask his for help with something technology based. This means that she totally may not have seen the updated lists. And it will also take her much longer to return her gift than me. So AITA?

YIKES! That’s a tricky situation!

Why wouldn’t she make sure that Nana would find out about the updated list if she knew nana was bad with technology?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user thinks it is Nana’s fault for not checking in first before making a purchase!

This user suggests this girl to have a conversation with her Nana to sort the matter out!

This user thinks the Nana has a pattern of creating trouble for people.

This user thinks Nana isn’t entirely at fault either.

That’s right! This user knows this girl made the effort first so Nana needs to back off.

Someone’s being a bit bossy here!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.