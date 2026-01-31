Babysitter Made A Kid Do Homework, But The Child Called Her A Pest And Hurt Her Feelings

When you work as a babysitter, you need to do what you can to not just keep the kid happy, but ensure they do what they are supposed to at all times.

What would you do if the child you were babysitting called you a pest and was rude to you because you were making her do her work?

That is what happened to the babysitter in this story, so now she wants to quit the job because it hurt her feelings.

Should I quit my job as a babysitter because the 9yo girl I babysit called me a pest? So, I am 20yo and work as a babysitter for a year now and I have been babysitting this girl for the same amount of time.

Last year from March to June the mission was to get her from school and drop her off at her sport activity and I’d get home once she stepped in and from June to July it was to help with homework. Everything was cool, she’s an energetic kid but don’t like it when you tell her to be fast or to concentrate but that was fine with me since I also don’t like it when people are too pushy.

This year again I’m babysitting this same girl but I now work in the morning, so when I arrive she’s supposed to be dressed up and eating breakfast so we can go walk her dog, do her homework and leave her home at 10:50 to be at 12:00 to her camp activity. For the last two weeks, she wakes up and get ready at 8:50 so we have a little bit of time to walk her dog and do her homework.

The first time, we went to walk around the neighborhood with the dog at 9:00 and went back to her house at 9:50 and her mom asked her to do her homework but she didn’t want to and laid on the couch, played with her brother for these 5 minutes before he made her sit so it was now 9:55. After that she said she didn’t understand the exercise, so I explained to her and even gave her some examples so all she had to do now was writing what I was telling her, but since she wasn’t in a mood to do her work she said she didn’t understand it.

She still insisted that she didn’t understand after I was explaining it for the fifth time so her brother helped me out and explain to her too, I asked him but she still didn’t get it and it was now 10:00. Remember that we have to leave at 10:50 for her to be in time for center camp activity, so I told her if she kept throwing tantrum to not do her homework properly we wouldn’t be able to make it to center camp activity on time and mind you, it’s a long walk to get there.

So after that, I prepared my bag and she got quiet went to do her homework with her mom and came back around 10:30 because her mom told her to but now she was still quiet and didn’t speak with me even on way to the center camp activity. When we got there at 11:40 after two transports and the 25 minute walk, she left me on the parking lot without speaking or waiting for my approval, so I also left after ten minutes later to make sure I saw her with one of the animator and walk back to take the bus.

When I got home I got a call from the agency asking what happened. So, after a week (so last week) I talked with her dad and explain to him what happened when we arrived at the camp, her brother said it was because of the homework and I explained again that we have time to do things and it was time for her to do her homework and apologized if I was too pushy but since the mom said we had to do them, we have to do as she says.

The dad was understanding but was surprised when I said his daughter went with his wife to do the homework and after that the mom came with the little girl and told me that it was because she didn’t get enough sleep. The day went well after that, we talked again and I helped her with her homework, she forgot to take a bag with her so she went back to get it but everything was really fine, I dropped her off at 12:00 this time at camp.

Until today, when I got there she didn’t want to get downstairs and told her dad that she didn’t want to see the pest (me).. at first I didn’t understand what happened but when she said it I honestly felt sad because last week we were talking about her friends and her activities and a week later she’s back to hate me. After five minutes, I told the dad to cancel the babysitting and apologized for leaving on the day. He asked if I could be there next week and I said I didn’t know.

I left and went back home, stayed in my room and cried a bit to be honest. I think I was too mean when I told her to hurry up while she was trying to do her homework but she always take a lot of time to focus and stay calm when doing her homework. She’s always singing loudly or moving on her chair.

She would sometimes get up and play with her dog and I tried many times to tell her to do her homework calmly, this was really the first time I got a bit exhausted with her and I even explain to her that I didn’t like tardiness and the fact that I am behind schedule stresses me out. She understood and even laughed about it, it was a little bit before the silent treatment when we were walking the dog right before we get to her house.

So for now, I took off my SIM card and stayed in bed. I’m sending a mail to the agency asking for advice on how to handle the situation tomorrow and I’ll try to talk to the family next week to decide if I’m quitting or not. AITA?

I think she is taking the daughter’s comments a little too personally. Kids say mean things sometimes and they can’t really be taken seriously.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

She is definitely taking it too seriously.

Yeah, she needs thicker skin.

This commenter thinks the kid may have ADHD.

Don’t worry about what kids say in anger.

This could be the case.

It’s just a tantrum, ignore it.

