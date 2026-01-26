‘Best cheese curds I’ve ever had in my entire life.’ – KFC Is Now Offering Its Version Of Poutine In America And TikTokkers Gave It A Shot

It’s official, folks…

Poutine is now at KFC!

Well, let me back up: this is KFC’s version of poutine, which is revered by our friends north of the border in Canada.

As the poutine trend sweeps America, some TikTokkers shared their thoughts about the new KFC offering.

A woman in Chicago named Natalie told viewers, “The bowl is a layer of crispy fries piled high with golden nuggets and layered with coated cheese curds, topped with a rich pour of gravy.”

She added, “Oh, my gosh. Gotta be one of the best cheese curds I’ve ever had in my entire life. I need to experience this again immediately. This has gotta be one of the best items I’ve ever had from KFC and it’s literally only $5.”

Another TikTokker named Shalyn got down to business, as well.

She rated the gravy 5 out of 5, she gave the cheese curds 4 out of 5, but she only awarded the fries 2.5 out of 5.

Shalyn said she gave the overall poutine bowl a 4.5 out of 5.

And a man named Kenny shared his thoughts on the new KFC item.

He said he liked it, but he wanted the fries to be more crispy.

Kenny rated the bowl an 8 out of 10.

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

KFC spoke up!

And a Canadian person shared their thoughts.

Head to your local KFC and see if you like this new dish!

