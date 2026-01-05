January 5, 2026 at 4:55 pm

‘You need a good, quality tomato.’ – Bethenny Frankel Shared How She Makes Her “Supermodel Snack”

by Matthew Gilligan

Who’s ready for a “supermodel snack”?

Well, my friends, you’re in the right place.

TV star Bethenny Frankel came up with the term and she showed TikTokkers how to make her special concoction.

Frankel said, “You need a good, quality tomato, like a Beefsteak tomato.”

Next up, she put some organic, shaved turkey on her plate.

Frankel continued, “Then we need a combination cottage cheese, and dijon, but it must be Grey Poupon. I’m a mustard snob.”

The TikTokker mixed up the cottage cheese and mustard and spread it on the turkey.

Frankel then added some Everything seasoning to the top of the second tomato slice.

She said, “And we’re going to make a little tomato sandwich.”

She called it, “Delicious and satisfying.”

Yum!

Here’s the video.

@bethennyfrankel

Supermodel era unlocked #supermodelsnack #snack #glowup #workout #yourewelcome #bethennymademebuyit #bethennymademetryit #lordswork

♬ NO SOUND – Sok Baraby

And here’s what viewers had to say on TikTok.

This person was impressed.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this viewer is all about it.

Give it a shot!

It looks pretty tasty!

