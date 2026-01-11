Boss Accuses Construction Worker Of Taking An Extra Long Break, So He Sets An Alarm And Notifies The Entire Crew When Break Time Is Over

Imagine working construction, and your boss accuses you of taking an extra long break.

If you knew the rest of the crew was actually taking an even longer break, would you speak up or make sure everyone gets back to work on time?

In this story, one person is in this exact situation and takes the second approach.

Let’s read all the details.

Taking too long on my break? Ok! This was a few years ago when I worked construction and I was told that I’m taking one to two minutes too long on my break. Now for some background, I take my break in my truck because I prefer being alone and in a comfortable chair. That means while everyone else is in the break area, my boss sees the rest of the crew return to the job. Meanwhile, he might not even see me return at all.

He was accused of taking an extra long break.

When I heard that I was being noticed for taking 1 to 2 minutes extra on my break I was perplexed. 1 minute late from my break is the difference from my boss finishing his conversation and checking the time after seeing me. Not the exact moment he sees me. And really though – so what? I constantly return from break and see the entire crew sitting for five minutes and beyond on break. Never said a word because idc.

He decided to make sure everyone gets back to work on time.

So when I heard I was being monitored for this I set an alarm for the exact times, selected a loud ring, and do sudoku with earplugs on in the break room. When my alarm goes off I announce that break time is over. Now the crew and my boss cannot take their extra five minutes.

It’s too bad he can’t enjoy his break in his truck, but his idea was effective.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s a story about a good situation!

This person also prefers to take a break in the car.

Let’s end with a bit of sarcasm.

If one person has to play by the rules, everyone has to play by the rules.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.