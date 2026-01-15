Boss Tells Employee To Close An Hour Early So They Can Avoid Overtime, But An Angry Customer Threatens To Call Corporate

Imagine working in a food court, and your boss tells you to close early.

If you did as directed and a customer complained, what would you do? Would you reopen to humor the customer, or would you do as your boss directed?

In this story, one food court employee finds themselves in this exact situation, and they do what the boss said to do.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

“I demand to know why you aren’t open!” So this just happened a few minutes ago, and I just HAD to share this! Some back story: I work morning shift and at around 3 or 4 my replacement comes in for work. Except it’s 4:15 and she’s nowhere in sight, I tell my supervisor. And she calls and nobody is picking up. Fine. They ask if I can work until close, needing the money, I agree.

The boss doesn’t want to make the work day too hard on her.

In return, my boss tells me I can close an hour early (7 pm) so I don’t run into overtime, and as a reward take an extra long break. I also work in a food court Now you know the set up

But there was a last minute customer.

So it’s now 7 pm. I start closing my shop and everything is going peachy until about 7:50 a woman comes in DEMANDING why we have closed early? Annoyed, I reply “My boss told me too.” She went on a rant saying how it’s against policy to close early and she will call corporate to have a discussion about us, in the nastiest tone. She asks my name, and I give it to her.

OP left a note for the boss.

What a witch. I keep closing and at 8 I put the incident in writing describing what happened in case the witch wasn’t bluffing. And I put the note on my Boss’s desk, detailing the time and the incident. Just in case my boss hears a horror story Tommorow morning about how I was so rude and evil to the victim of a customer. Seriously people, don’t be a jerk.

The boss sounds awesome, so I doubt there will be an issue. That customer really was being unreasonable. It’s okay if she’s annoyed that they’re closing early, but threatening to call corporate is going too far.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Closing early wasn’t illegal.

Here’s another story about a crazy and demanding customer.

Aren’t all customers paying cusotmers?

This is a good question and a good point.

The manager just didn’t want to pay overtime.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.