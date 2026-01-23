Boyfriend Assumes Everyone Knows Who Muhammad Ali Is, But When His Fiancée Doesn’t, His Comments Leave Her Feeling Hurt

Imagine talking to your partner about something, and you bring up a famous person that you assume everyone has heard of.

If your partner had never heard of that person, would you express your disbelief, or would you simply tell them who the person is and why they’re famous?

In this story, one man is in this exact situation with his fiancée, and she’s pretty upset at the way he responded to her.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for expressing my surprise that my fiancée didn’t know who Muhammad Ali was? Hi, the other day my fiancée and I were watching baseball, and the infographic and commentary were showing some stats of Babe Ruth. So I told her (she doesn’t really watch that much baseball), that Babe Ruth was like the Muhammad Ali of baseball. She asked me who Muhammad Ali was and I said you know, Muhammad Ali. She was still confused and I realized she didn’t know who Muhammad Ali was so I said how do you not know who Muhammad Ali is. And I told her about him.

He could tell she was upset.

I noticed she was quite afterwards, so I asked if she was good. And she said she was hurt at the way I had been surprised at her not knowing who Muhammad Ali was. I said he wasnt just a boxer, he was a cultural icon so it just took me by surprise that she didn’t know who he was.

She tried to give him a taste of his own medicine.

Then yesterday she came across something on her Instagram, and was showing it to me. It was about Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner. She asked me what I thought about her. And I said I actually don’t know a lot about her, I know of her, but not why she’s famous. She then feigned surprise and was like you don’t know who Kylie Jenner is?

He knew what she was doing.

I realized she was still hurt over the Muhammad Ali thing so I didn’t say anything. I didn’t point out that it wasn’t really the same thing, Kylie Jenner wasn’t an icon the way Muhammad Ali was, and I had heard of her anyway. But she seems to still be hurt by what I said. Was I the AH?

I think they’re even, probably at least in his fiancée’s eyes. It’s not a big deal. At this point, he should just let it go.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

I’m assuming he said it the first way.

He should’ve just told her who he was.

But this person would’ve been surprised as well.

She probably was embarrassed.

It’s really not that big of a deal.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.