Bride Tries To Keep Wedding Week Drama-Free, But One Boundary-Breaking Call From Her Future MIL Turns Into A Full-Blown Showdown

Wedding week is supposed to be chaotic, but not this kind of chaotic. This woman was already drowning in stress, money worries, and a wedding she never really wanted to plan…all thanks to a future MIL who insisted they “better not elope.”

So when that same MIL blew past a very clear “don’t call at this time unless it’s an emergency” rule, things went downhill fast…and loud.

And they were done letting someone else hijack the peace in her own home.

Read on for the story.

AITA for hanging up on my future mother-in-law I got engaged last year. I wanted a courthouse wedding but immediately Gary’s mum told us repeatedly that we “better not elope”. So although I didn’t want to plan/pay for a wedding I had to (Gary also wanted to do something until he saw the price of EVERYTHING bridal & then agreed that courthouse is best but his mum is the type to nag & have a hissy fit if she doesn’t get her way). So here I am, depressed, stressed, broke & getting married this week. To be clear I love my partner, I’m happy to finally be his wife; my depression & stress has nothing to do with actually getting married.

Well gee, that’s a relief.

Yesterday while we were getting ready to go out; his mum rang 40 minutes after the time we’ve told her not to call unless it’s an emergency (we established that as a healthy boundary as she’d ring at all hours e.g. 9pm or during our dinner time just to “chat”). Gary answered in case it was an emergency but it was about the hotel where we plan to go after our ceremony telling us she’d been contacted about confirming the date we’d be there so that extra staff could be on (we never asked her to contact the hotel, she did it all on her own accord & left her number with them. We went in personally to organise that with the hotel staff & they informed us that they’d put a note on the calendar for more staff to be rostered on).

Oh boy.

Gary told her this. She insisted on my partner calling the hotel after getting off the phone to her. Gary said he’d do it tomorrow to which she started raising her voice saying that he was making her look bad. Gary asked how if they had no clue who she is & that he’d do it tomorrow (she’s used to people doing what she wants immediately if not she yells & guilt trips) so she kept raising her voice which in turn my partner raised his It escalated when she said that his dad & her give us money left, right & centre (she gives us lollies here & there which we have never asked her for & to guilt trip us into inviting 2 of HER friends to the wedding she gave us $5,000 as a “gift”.

Come again?

Apart from that they have not “given” us money). This is when Gary yelled “excuse me?!”, he started inhaling to yell even louder as she was yelling. So I took the phone & said “we’re busy, goodbye” & hung up. Context on my actions-I have been previously in toxic relationships & I have fought hard to get out, start all over with almost no money & buy a home on my own (I’m the sole owner) that’s safe & calm for myself & my cats. My cats are my furbabies & they all get really scared with yelling as they’re not used to it especially the newest addition that was a stray & may have been abused while on the streets. I will do anything to protect my homes peace, my cats peace, Gary’s peace & my peace so yelling has no place in my life.

Noted.

His mum sent him a text & wrote that she didn’t appreciate that I hung up on her. She found that very rude disrespectful then proceeded to write that she doesn’t want to feel like this at the wedding & inserted 😢. AITA?

It’s no wonder they cut the cord…someone had to end the screaming match before the wedding even started.

Sometimes the only right move is to hit “end call.”

