Bride Wanted Her Wedding To Be A Child-Free Event, But Her Friend Asked For An Exception To Bring Her Three-Year-Old

When planning a wedding, you need to make decisions about what will make the big day perfect for you and your spouse-to-be.

What would you do if you wanted a child-free wedding, but one of your friends was asking for an exception for her little one?

That is what happened to the bride in this story, and she feels like a jerk for telling her friend no.

AITA for telling my friend I don’t want her to bring her toddler to my wedding? I (24F) am getting married soon and I’ve been planning every detail of the day for a long time.

I’ve always imagined it as a special, intimate event and after months of planning, I decided to have a no-kids policy for the wedding. One of my closest friends (26F) has a 3-year-old son and recently she asked if she could bring him.

Sometimes it is best to leave the kids with a sitter.

I didn’t want to hurt her feelings but I told her I couldn’t make an exception, especially since the venue has a strict no-kids rule. It was hard for me to say it but I thought it was important to stick to my decision.

This day is not about her or her son.

She was really upset and now she’s saying I’m being unreasonable and that I don’t care about her or her son. I understand she wants to share the day with him but I just want the day to go the way I’ve dreamed of for years.

I’m starting to feel really guilty and I hate that this is causing tension. AITA for not allowing her to bring her son?

Nope, a wedding is about the happy couple coming together, not catering to the desires of every guest.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say.

Why is she even asking?

If the venue says no, it is a no.

The kid won’t even remember it.

Yeah, that can be annoying.

Some people make everything about themselves.

This isn’t about you, or your son.

