Bride’s Friend Steps Down As Maid Of Honor Due To Health Issues, But She Decided To End The Friendship When She Found Out She Wasn’t A Bridesmaid

If you were getting married and your maid of honor told you they couldn’t be in your wedding anymore due to health issues, would you keep following up with them to offer them another role in your wedding depending on their health, or would you accept what they said and give them space to focus on their health?

In this story, one bride is in this situation, and she chose the second option, but apparently there was a misunderstanding. Now, her ex-maid of honor is so upset she wants to end the friendship.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not allowing my ex-maid of honor be a bridesmaid? Quick Backstory: My fiancé (m33) and I (f29) are getting married in Sept 26’. Our friends [fake names] Stan (m34) and Zoe (f33) just got married May 25’. We asked Stan and Zoe to be our BM and MOH, they both said yes.

Zoe bowed out as MOH.

In June my MOH calls and says she cant be my MOH anymore due to some health issues. Also she has to avoid stress, and isn’t sure if she’d be able to handle the wedding planning and her own medical bills. I tell her that if she still wants to be included or be a bridesmaid to keep me posted Aug. 7th I ask my sister to be my new MOH. The end of Aug. I check in with Zoe. She responds with “–the procedure went well I am still waiting on the official results, but the nurse said things looked good, so I am optimistic.”

There was a misunderstanding.

I heard nothing after that and got my last brides maid in Sept. November 4th Stan and Zoe reach out asking if Zoe is a bridesmaid? I said “I already have my Bridal Party. We wanted you to take a break for your health. You’re more than invited to all the events, so you can just have fun and dont have to worry about planning”

Zoe is apparently really upset.

Zoe’s response “While I appreciate you considering my health I’m extremely hurt that you couldn’t just text me. I don’t even know how to process our relationship. I would have never done this to you.” My fiancé says the four of us need to meet up to discuss this. We wanted to talk in person. Stan argues that they want to talk over the phone [We live in the same neighborhood and past their house every morning to take our dog on a walk] Finally Stan responds by saying “- – you don’t see just how hurt Zoe and I are by all of this. We have decided to cut ties with both of you.” We have not spoken since. Am I a jerk?

Zoe never said she wanted to be a bridesmaid. Why would she assume she was a bridesmaid?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It really is kind of odd that they didn’t at least text more often.

Another person shares a similar thought.

The end of the friendship might be about more than not being a bridesmaid.

She did set the bridal party awfully far in advance.

It doesn’t sound like they were really best friends.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.