Call Center Employee Tried To Help Schedule A Tech Visit, But A Frustrated Customer Escalated The Call For A Hilarious Reason

In customer service, dealing with unhappy customers is often part of the job description.

While helping a customer schedule a technician, one employee realized the call was headed straight up the ladder.

But the reason for the escalation is funnier than they ever expected.

“You don’t get paid to be yelled at” So the other day, I assisted a customer who had an issue with his alarm system and we needed to get a tech out. Typically, tech appointments are scheduled as part of a route, like most places. The problem is that most appointment windows are about four hours long.

Many customers aren’t a fan of this.

Most customers understand it’s part of a route and that they will be called when the tech is coming. Some people have an issue with the times available, but if the need arises, scheduling is sometimes able to work with the customer.

But this particular customer had a very different response.

In this case, the man I was assisting reluctantly agreed to the four-hour window, but was upset that I couldn’t get a smaller window. He wanted a manager to complain to. Me: Sir, I will be happy to get you to a manager, but they won’t be able to do anything either. When I said this, I expected the customer to respond like they normally do when customer service can’t help them. But that is not the reaction I got.

He wanted to yell, but not at her.

Customer: Oh, I know that. But they’re paid for me to yell at them, and you’re not. I transferred the customer, explained the situation to the manager, and ended the call. I had to take my headset off so that I could laugh. My coworkers got a kick out of it too.

Sounds like this customer was a bit more self aware than most!

What did Reddit think?

Manager positions don’t seem to pay quite like many would expect.

It’s the best when managers have a sense of accountability.

Different industries have different standards for transferring calls.

Sometimes complaints are less about finding the right solutions and more about finding the right audience.

