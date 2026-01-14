Cashier Tried To Offer Bigger Savings, But She Gave A Stubborn Customer Exactly The “Discount” She Demanded

Retail workers see it every day — customers who negotiate themselves into worse outcomes.

When a one difficult customer demanded a very specific discount on a gift card, the cashier quietly let the math teach her a lesson.

The customer is not always right (or good at math) At the restaurant where I work when I’m home from college, customers can buy gift cards for 15% off around the holidays. That means if they buy a $100 gift card, they get the full card but only pay $85—it’s a great deal.

Today, I was selling these gift cards when a woman came up to me and asked for a $115 gift card. She wanted me to take $15 off so the total price would be $100. I tried to explain that 15% of $115 is more than $15, and that she could actually get a higher discount than what she was asking for.

She wouldn’t listen and insisted I do exactly what she requested. So, I made her a $115 gift card and took $15 off, just like she asked. In the end, she only got about a 13% discount instead of the full 15%. It’s a very small amount of money she could have saved, but I still thought it was funny that if she had listened, I could have saved her more.

