Child-Free Employee Tried To Schedule Fair Shifts For Her Team, But She Found It Unfair When Coworkers Used Childcare To Dodge Unwanted Hours

Every employee deserves a fair workplace schedule.

This woman decided to be child-free for two reasons.

However, she noticed her coworkers with kids were suddenly becoming unavailable, leaving her stuck with slow shifts and bad schedules.

So she complained to her boss and told him that their kids are not her problem.

Do you agree? Check out the full story below and share your thoughts.

AITA for saying other people’s kids are not my problem? I’m (32F) child-free, first by choice. And also because, medically, I needed a procedure that left me without ovaries. I work in the service industry as a casino runner. Schedules are posted two weeks in advance.

This woman had no problem working on the schedules assigned to her.

Every week my schedule is different, as expected, and I work when I need to work. I have started helping my boss with the schedule, and I am more than fair when doing it. I make sure everyone gets a good day. Everyone works their fair share of mornings and bar shifts. Everyone has to rotate working with our problem employee.

But then, she noticed her coworkers with kids were suddenly becoming unavailable.

Little by little, I’ve noticed two of our people have been chipping away at their availability. I can, by no means, prove it. But I’m pretty sure they’re suddenly unavailable on days when they’d have to work shifts they don’t want. I work for corporate, and they don’t care about childcare. They’re an equal opportunity employer. Having kids is no more important than not having kids.

She started getting the bad shifts.

That being said, I try to respect it to an extent. But it’s gotten to the point where I’m the one left working with this problem employee. I am also left with all the slow shifts. Meaning, I’m making no money.

Her boss said her coworkers have better excuses not to work.

This week, one of the employees threw a fit because she “couldn’t keep finding babysitters.” My boss switched us, leaving me working with the problem employee three out of four of my shifts. Today, I talked to him and I lost my cool when he said: “You have to admit, they have a better excuse not to work.” I do not believe so. I did not have children.

She didn’t agree with him and threatened to report to HR.

In my opinion, I shouldn’t be stuck only working bad shifts. Because other people have decided, after they were hired, that they were no longer available. I told him other people’s kids were not my problem. I told him I would go to HR if this happened again. I don’t think I’m in the wrong, but a few of my coworkers seem like they think I should just get over it. AITA?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person has a serious question.

Here’s a similar thought from this one.

This user gives their honest opinion.

Another valid point.

Finally, this one offers another sensible remark.

When everyone bends the rules, someone ends up carrying the entire load.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.