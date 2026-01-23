Client Started Seeing A New Stylist After The First One Moved Away, But When The Original Stylist Returned She Shamed Her For Choosing Another

Sometimes people forget that life does go on without them.

So, what would you do if the stylist who moved an hour away suddenly came back and acted offended that you didn’t keep waiting for her?

Would you switch back immediately? Or would you continue seeing the new stylist?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact scenario and chooses the latter.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for not telling my former stylist that I switched to another stylist in the same salon while she was gone for a year? Now she’s back. So I went to the hair salon the other day, and both my former hairstylist (Jessie) and my current stylist were in there. See, last year Jessie decided she was going to move almost an hour away and open her own salon. While I loved how she styled my hair, I was not traveling two hours for a hairstyle. So I decided to go to somebody else in the same salon who was just as good as she was.

The look on Jesse’s face said it all.

So for the last year or so, I’ve been going to Cary. Well, fast-forward to this week, and when I walked in, Jessie was there grinning from ear to ear, super happy to see me. Then it hits me, she has no idea I’ve been going to Cary ever since she moved. Cary immediately calls me over, and you could literally see Jessie realize in real time that I wasn’t there for her.

Now, Jesse wants her to ditch Cary.

The tension in the salon during the two hours I was there was unreal. No one knew what to say. When I was leaving, Jessie stopped me and told me I was wrong for going to Cary. I told her she moved almost an hour away, and I wasn’t obligated to follow her. I also let her know I didn’t owe her an explanation. Later, she texted me saying I should have told her that I was going to Cary, and now that she’s back, I should come back to her since I “stayed for convenience.” AITA?

Yikes! This sounds like such an awkward situation.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think she should do.

This reader thinks it’s probably mostly on Jesse.

According to this comment, Jesse shouldn’t expect that.

Harsh, but very true.

These are good thoughts.

She owes Jesse nothing, so if she’s satisfied with Cary’s work, there’s no need to switch back.

