Coats With The Fur Around The Hood Look Great, But One Influencer Is Telling Her Followers That Fur Isn’t Just For Fashion

Winter coats often have a fur lining around the outside of the hood, which looks really nice.

According to a popular TikToker, however, the fur isn’t for fashion, but rather to get tucked in to keep you warm.

She shows how in her video, which begins with her saying, “Guys, you’re wearing your coat wrong. Please stop wearing it like this.”

She shows herself in a coat with the fur framing her face like normal.

Then she says, “This is not meant to be stylish, it’s meant to be functional. You’re supposed to fold it in like this, and it covers your ears, and it blocks air.”

Oh, interesting. I would have never thought of that.

She goes on, “And you zip your coat all the way to the top, and it blocks air from coming i,n and you stay so, so, so much warmer.”

I can see how that would keep your face warmer for sure.

She ends her video by saying, “If you leave it like this, all that air is still hitting you, and you’re not warm.”

I don’t know if that is the intent of the coat makers, but it seems like a wonderful idea.

I’ll have to give it a try this winter.

Check out the video to see how it works.

@jessica.alzamora.xo You’re wearing your winter coat wrong, and I’m sorry to be this person but it’s 8 degrees in Chicago and you need to stay warm 😭 this is how you wear the fur part of your coat properly. #fyp #chicago #winter ♬ original sound – Jessica Alzamora

The people in the comments mostly love her idea.

This person says it is a genius move.

Here is someone who says that she is wrong.

Yeah, this should be common knowledge.

This tip could keep you warm this winter.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.