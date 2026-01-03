Dorm Mates Expect A College Student To Clean Messes She Didn’t Make, But She Says No Because She Always Tidies Up After Herself

Divvying up responsibilities with roommates can get pretty annoying, especially if you feel you are cleaning up after slobs.

AITA For telling my dorm mates that I won’t be contributing to anything

I stay in a college dorm built sort of like an apartment. There are 3 beds and 2 baths with a full kitchen. I live with 4 other females. Recently I have stopped contributing to the dorm because I’m no longer here as much.

Due to work and family I only stop by to sleep and grab a change of clothes. While I am here though for my classes I make sure to pick up after myself and make sure my things are in order to the best of my capabilities. Around the middle of first semester everyone has been falling off when it comes to chores and groceries. Sometimes the sink will be stacked with dishes or the trash would be falling over. I tried my best to help and do the dishes or take out the trash but my efforts are always wasted because it goes back to what it was not even two hours later.

My roommate had messaged me asking if I could do the dishes and I told her that I would while also politely telling her that I don’t see a need to because I’m not the one causing the mess. During the argument I stated that as an adult I pick up after myself so that I don’t cause a burden to anyone and that I don’t buy groceries because I won’t be eating them with other things included. I see where she is coming from but I still don’t understand how it’s my problem since I’m not the one causing it.

