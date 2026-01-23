College Student Lives With Her Brother’s Family To Save Money While Studying, But She Finally Snapped After Her Niece Ruined Her Belongings

Living with family can be a blessing… until it’s not.

This college student moved into her brother’s home to finish her studies and save money.

But she faced a surprising problem when her older niece constantly made her life miserable.

Things escalated when she scolded the kid, and her sister-in-law scolded her back.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for telling my Brother’s wife that she is a bad mom I live in my brother’s house, as I’m currently finishing my college, which is in the same city as my brother. He suggested I should stay in his house until I finish college. So I can save up the money that would have gone toward rent instead. I told him that I would be a headache for his family. He insisted on me staying with them.

This woman’s older niece can be a huge troublemaker.

Now, he has two daughters. One is six months old and one is six years old. The older daughter is a huge troublemaker. She goes inside my room and steals things, tears up my books, eats my snacks, etc. Her mom blames it on me for keeping these things within her reach even if they are in my room. She doesn’t even allow me to eat junk food at home, as her daughter then starts to cry for some. Her mom doesn’t like that.

She scolded her niece for coloring her college books.

One day, I found her daughter coloring in my college books. I snatched the book from her, and she started crying. Her mom started to scold me and asked why I was making her cry. That’s when I snapped and scolded her back. I told her how she can’t even discipline a small child. I told her she should have learned parenting before deciding to have kids.

She thinks she really had to do it.

After this argument, we haven’t spoken with each other since. I felt that I should have said that. Am I the jerk?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Most parents can’t accept how bad they are at parenting.

