Concerned Citizen Feels People Focus Too Much On Recording Social Media Content, But Should Be Living In The Moment

There is a lot of pressure on young people from their peers to use their social media to showcase incredible things they get to experience.

This means that people aren’t living or savoring the moment. Check out why the alternative doesn’t even matter.

Friendly reminder that nobody, including you, is going to watch your fireworks video. Put your phone down and enjoy the show. Everyone loves to have their phone out to capture every moment. People don’t even get to experience the moment for themselves because they’re watching it through their phone or making sure everything is in frame the whole time.

There are many reasons to stop.

Just like nobody is going to watch your concert footage, nobody is going to watch your fireworks video. You’re not even going to rewatch it.

So imagine your phone doesn’t exist.

Leave your phone in your pocket, and enjoy the moment.

Here is what folks are saying.

You won’t miss anything if you write about it later instead.

Aw I’m sure.

Discipline and cuddles sounds good.

Something tells me this guy has a hard drive full of awful amateur video he has taken.

The funny thing is that boomers had their giant camcorders out all the time.

Unwelcome wisdom, I guess.

