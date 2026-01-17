Contract Worker’s Management Chose The Cheapest WiFi Plan For A 20-Person Temporary Office, And The Internet Crashed Within An Hour, Forcing Them To Upgrade After Days Of Disruptions

As the old saying goes, it’s better to have more than not enough.

Imagine management told you the office WiFi was ready to go, but less than an hour after you started working, it shuts off. What would you think happened?

In the following story, one gig worker finds himself in this situation and can’t believe what caused it. Here’s the full scoop.

That time managment didn’t think an office full of people needed unlimited wifi data? I used to be a contract/gig worker. In my industry, we ended up in a lot of temporary offices. Places that were either vacant or not being used daily before we moved in for a few months, did our thing, and then packed up and moved out. I was hired for a job and began the process of moving into our temporary office space along with around 20 other people. It was an old warehouse that had been empty for some time before we moved in. Anyway. We were unpacking and setting up, and of course, priority #1 is the coffee pot, but priority #2 was the wifi.

Management chose the smallest data package.

As this was an older building, there was no established network connection to just turn on in our name, so management decided to get us these little data hotspots to plug into each general area. Apparently, when activating such things, you can select different levels of data usage for different prices. And management, in their ultimate wisdom, did not choose the unlimited version but chose the cheapest, smallest possible amount of data. For an office of 20 people, that would mean everyone would be there 8+ hours a day for months… (oh, and they didn’t think to tell us this fact. Just told us wifi was up and running).

It didn’t take long for them to pay for unlimited.

I’m not sure how much data they actually paid for that first day, but the wifi stopped working AN HOUR after it was connected. A lot of hemming and hawing and back and forth about “Well, how much do you think we’ll actually use on a daily basis?” Management finally sucked it up and paid for the unlimited version. It took them 3 days to reach that conclusion. It was a mess.

