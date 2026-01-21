Minimalist Couple Asked To Sit Out Of The Family Gift Exchange After Costs Exceeded Their Budget, But They Were Called Greedy And Selfish By Their Family

When the choice comes down to buying a gift or paying for a necessity, the choice is pretty clear.

What would you do if a family gift exchange turned into an expensive obligation you could not afford, especially while trying to keep the lights on and prioritize your kids?

Would you force yourself to participate? Or would you bow out and still show up for everything else?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this situation and is at odds with her family over it.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for not participating in a gift exchange? My husband and I have had some financial struggles that have impacted how we celebrate holidays. There is a gift exchange for the adults in our big family. The suggested amount to spend was $25- $50. One sister went far beyond that, spending hundreds. No one wanted to be the person who bought the lame gift, so it led to gift inflation, where everyone was buying expensive gifts.

Even though they don’t want to bring gifts, they still want to take part in the festivities.

We cannot afford the “real” gift price. I have heard complaints about people bringing homemade gifts. The cousin who used to join our family and bring homemade gifts wasn’t invited anymore. We decided to ask to be let out of the name drawing in order to concentrate on buying modest gifts for our two children, our nieces and nephews, and my parents. I agreed to bring the same food I always do. I am a good cook and baker. I like playing board games with the kids, helping with clean up, and singing carols, which are all part of our family traditions.

When they found out, the family got upset.

We are minimalists with a small house, and we don’t want more stuff. We have come very close to a utility shut-off in a cold climate because we tried to be part of this drawing. We don’t buy each other gifts even as spouses. The request was met with anger and outright scorn. My sister said we were greedy and selfish. My mom said we were wrong for not participating in family traditions. One year, the wealthy family had some business losses, and Mom called off the drawing. I told my mom she was being a hypocrite. AITA?

Let's see what advice the people over at Reddit have for this lady.

