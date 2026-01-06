Cousin Agreed To Work Security At A Child Free Wedding, But She Had To Turn Away Relatives Who Showed Up With Kids And Got Accused Of Ruining A Family Event

Nothing tests family loyalty faster than a wedding with rules no one wants to follow.

AITA for agreeing to be a bouncer at my cousins child free wedding? My little cousin (21f) got married, and in our families, weddings are always a huge affair My cousin and her fiancé have decided they are going to have a small wedding with only adults, with no plus ones (unless you’re married), due to not having the funds to accommodate everyone and their children. I got a call from my cousin a couple of weeks ago asking me if I could run security at her wedding instead of being a guest because I am a licensed security guard.

It turns out that all our family members she invited said they are going to bring their children anyway, and she is absolutely upset. The venue doesn’t even allow anybody under 21, and she explained that, but nobody cares. I agreed without even a second thought because somebody needs to make sure her wedding goes the way she wants it to. Especially if she wants to pay me and my coworker to make sure I have backup. On the day of the wedding, it’s CHAOS!

Our family members showed up with their kids, and it was a circus. The way I was screamed at and threatened with violence because we denied family members with children in tow has me going no contact with about 30 percent of the family now. My cousin threw her clutch at me for God’s sake. The venue coordinator had to threaten to call the police to get everyone under control.

Everybody with kids left, and the wedding was beautiful. I’d never seen my cousin look so beautiful and happy. My phone’s been blowing up all day today and yesterday. I’ve gotten texts and calls from my family members saying I had no right to keep them from attending a family affair and that the kids deserve to be a part of things, too. As a mother, I should’ve understood them and let the children in. AITA?

