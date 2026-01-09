Imagine getting locked out of your bank account due to a glitch at the bank. What would you do if you tried to get it unlocked but only got snarky responses from the customer service reps?

In this story, one man was in this exact situation and wasn’t sure what to do, that is, until his younger cousin gave him an idea he decided to try. It worked almost too well!

Let’s read all about it.

Lock my funds because of your mistake? Have your bank’s social media ruined For some reason, god knows why, I thought I’d trust a very small and local credit union with some of my money. When recently my card didn’t work on the ATM, I asked for help inside the branch and a clerk gave me a code to use that would deduct cash directly from my account. This is a feature the bank has, I wasn’t having special treatment.

Fast forward a few days, it seems the bank’s system flagged my account for review because of some accounting error being late to deduct my balance. I didn’t go on overdraft or anything. It was just a minor mistake from their side. And still… For over a month all my funds were locked and whenever I’d call my bank’s support I was given snarky responses, sometimes even hinting that they didn’t like my foreign sounding last name.

When I spoke to my family back home to vent about this situation, a younger cousin came up with an idea. Use some online service that pays people a few bucks each time to post whatever you ask them on social media. This service worked like magic. The website even had the option to choose between American looking profiles and other locales. After the most well spent 3$ of my life and some AI prompts later, the credit union’s social media were flooded with hundreds of complaints.

I’m sure this got to the right ears because on the same day…. The bank’s call center manager personally called me to say they understand my frustration and even if I don’t want my account anymore, the bank is ready to initialize a transfer of my full balance, plus 50$ compensation to any other bank of my choosing. Problem solved. They probably also realized there was no way to link this activity to me and hence hinted at ending things on a positive note. Too bad I can’t tell the service to remove their posts. That will be someone else’s problem now.

