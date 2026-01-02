Customer Visited Best Buy To Purchase A Cable And Was Dressed In Cat Slippers, But Another Shopper Still Mistook Them For An Employee

If you’re out shopping in an outfit that somehow resembles the staff uniform of the store you’re in, it’s fairly logical if you end up being mistaken for an employee.

It’s an easy mistake to make – but it’s an easy one to deal with too, you simply explain the mistake and move on.

But the shopper in this story was very clearly not wearing a staff uniform, and yet the mistake was still made.

Read on to find out what they were wearing, and why this made the encounter so unusual.

The cat slippers didn’t give it away? I ran to Best Buy today to grab a display port to HDMI converter for a new monitor (I had a cintiq and curved screen I needed to connect, but not enough HDMI ports). I left the house in my “I am just here for one thing only outfit,” which is a Bunnicula t-shirt, comfy pants, and cat paw slippers. At the Best Buy in my town, employees wear a blue collared shirt with slacks.

Let’s see what happened when this customer was at the store.

I had grabbed my dongle and started walking to the game section to see if they had any new games for sale, just as a quick peek. I saw a woman looking around, looking a little lost but coming in my direction. I stepped to the right to get out of her way, otherwise we would have bumped into each other. Then, she took a sharp turn towards me and stood in front of me, blocking my path, asking if I work there.

Read on to find out how the customer responded.

I politely told her no, and to look for the employees with the blue shirts and best buy logo. It was a relatively polite exchange, she said sorry, I said no worries and went on with my shopping. I got back to my car and just sat there confused about my very much ‘not working, and even if I was an employee there I was off the clock’ outfit. I’m not sure if she was colorblind and mistook the shirts, but again collared shirt with the logo visible vs a t-shirt with a vampire bunny on it and fuzzy cat slippers… it was definitely an interesting interaction.

Surely there was nothing about this customer’s outfit that said they were a staff member!

Perhaps it was something else – maybe they looked knowledgeable about the tech, or were wandering around with a certain confidence.

Regardless, at least the fellow customer was polite about her mistake!

Let’s see how folks on Reddit responded to this.

This person had a similar experience, but as the employee.

While others had other polite ways to tackle such an event.

Meanwhile, this Redditor homed in on the slippers.

Unless the woman had a vision impairment, it’s hard to understand how she mistook the customer for an employee.

But the fact that the exchange – while bizarre – left both customers unscathed made it better than most.

After all, there are plenty of jerks out there who get mad at fellow customers because they’re not employees.

At least she was nice!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.