Customers Aren’t Happy About An Expensive $259 Cutting Board Sold By Ballerina Farm. – ‘I’m going with my Walmart $14 lookalike.’

Well, this does sound pretty steep for a cutting board…

People on TikTok are pretty peeved about a $260 cutting board from Ballerina Farm and they didn’t hold back about it in a bunch of viral videos.

One woman sounded off about the cutting board and said, “You know why people don’t run their two-by-fours this way in a wall? Because they bow. They warp and bow. And that is exactly what I’ve seen on my feed.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “I’m sorry I’m not trying to hurt someone’s commission, but I do believe lying to people about this product only makes you look bad. It’s $260. That’s not cheap but it’s a cheap product.”

Another woman posted a video with a text overlay that reads, “Women are DONE with Ballerina Farm.”

She went on to explain why she think customers are getting ripped off by the company.

Another TikTokker named Lupita showed viewers that Walmart is selling a similar cutting board…for only $14.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “I don’t know who’s buying the Ballerina Farm Store $259 cutting board, but it’s not me. I’m going with my Walmart $14 lookalike.”

Now check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker didn’t hold back.

That’s a pretty pricey cutting board, no wonder people are annoyed!

