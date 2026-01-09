January 9, 2026 at 8:55 am

Customers Shared Their Thoughts About The Butter Baby Pop-Up Event In Los Angeles

by Matthew Gilligan

butter baby pop up event

TikTok/@christainamerica/@peachyphu/@forever.chason

You never know what you’re gonna get at a pop-up event…

And the folks who attended the Butter Baby event in Los Angeles to check out the company’s donuts and desserts got a show that can only be described as…unique.

One viral video showed viewers the scene at this interesting gathering.

The video’s caption reads, “Butter baby is a dessert brand from Jakarta and they’re having a pop-up in LA this weekend. The concept is unique, the character is cute, and they have three donut flavors, including a special collab with Katseye. If you’re in LA, be sure to check it out!”

@christainamerica

Butter baby is a dessert brand from Jakarta and they’re having a pop up in LA this weekend. The concept is unique, the character is cute, and they have three donut flavors, including a special collab with Katseye. If you’re in LA, be sure to check it out! #lapopup #butterbaby #donuts #butterbabyla #losangeleslife

♬ original sound – Christa | Life in America

Another TikTokker told viewers, “Nothing prepared me for what I was about to experience.”

The woman liked the event, but said that the Butter Baby/Katseye donut she tried wasn’t something that she’d eat again…

@peachyphu

@Butter baby pop up in LA!!!! overall was super cute, i love how unique the pop up was. 🤩 #butterbaby #hollywood #losangeles #lapopup #foodtok

♬ Funny video “Carmen Prelude” Arranging weakness(836530) – yo suzuki(akisai)

And another pair of TikTokkers showed folks what was going on at the event and they wrote, “7/10! The hype was there, and a very cute pop-up, but the donuts and coffee couldn’t live up to it.”

@forever.chason

7/10!! The hype was there & a very cute pop upbut the donuts & coffee couldnt live up to it. Line took about 30 minutes to get in which isn’t bad at all, all the staff around was super friendly & had a photographer taking photos. I loved this experience & spending the time with the girl I love most! #butterbaby #popup #fyp #viral #losangeles

♬ original sound – Charlotte & Jason

Now check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2025 12 28 at 7.32.41 AM Customers Shared Their Thoughts About The Butter Baby Pop Up Event In Los Angeles

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 12 28 at 7.33.03 AM Customers Shared Their Thoughts About The Butter Baby Pop Up Event In Los Angeles

This is one pop-up event people will be talking about for some time!

