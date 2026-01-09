Customers Shared Their Thoughts About The Butter Baby Pop-Up Event In Los Angeles

You never know what you’re gonna get at a pop-up event…

And the folks who attended the Butter Baby event in Los Angeles to check out the company’s donuts and desserts got a show that can only be described as…unique.

One viral video showed viewers the scene at this interesting gathering.

The video’s caption reads, “Butter baby is a dessert brand from Jakarta and they’re having a pop-up in LA this weekend. The concept is unique, the character is cute, and they have three donut flavors, including a special collab with Katseye. If you’re in LA, be sure to check it out!”

Another TikTokker told viewers, “Nothing prepared me for what I was about to experience.”

The woman liked the event, but said that the Butter Baby/Katseye donut she tried wasn’t something that she’d eat again…

And another pair of TikTokkers showed folks what was going on at the event and they wrote, “7/10! The hype was there, and a very cute pop-up, but the donuts and coffee couldn’t live up to it.”

@forever.chason 7/10!! The hype was there & a very cute pop upbut the donuts & coffee couldnt live up to it. Line took about 30 minutes to get in which isn’t bad at all, all the staff around was super friendly & had a photographer taking photos. I loved this experience & spending the time with the girl I love most! #butterbaby #popup #fyp #viral #losangeles ♬ original sound – Charlotte & Jason

Now check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This is one pop-up event people will be talking about for some time!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.