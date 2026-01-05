Daughter Refused To Let Aging Mother Move Into Her Two-Bedroom Apartment, So Her Mother Accused Her Of Being Heartless

As parents age, adult children often feel pressure to step in, but that responsibility has its limits.

For one woman, her mom’s impulsive decision to relocate brought a wave of unrealistic expectations straight into her two-bedroom apartment.

Suddenly, she had to decide whether protecting her own stability made her the villain.

AITA for not wanting my elderly mom with dementia moving indefinitely and bringing her untrained dog? My mom is 75 and I am 43F. She has had 8 strokes and is not all there. She is selling her condo in Jacksonville, which I think is great. She really needs assisted living but is adamantly against it.

Her mother’s current health makes it difficult for her to live alone, so she soon came knocking on her door.

She wanted to buy a condo close to me in South Florida, about a 4-hour drive for her. Problem is she gets lost on the way to her local CVS. So she wants to move in and stay indefinitely until she can find a place in Martin County.

She immediately had reservations about this, which made her mother even more upset.

Problem is I have a 2-bedroom apartment, and the second room is occupied by a new roommate. This made her angry, as she feels she is entitled to my spare room, but I need this roommate to help with my rent.

As if there weren’t enough reasons to say no, there’s also the matter of her mother’s annoying habits.

So she plans on moving in with me and sleeping in my bed with me and the dog. The dog is an untrained nightmare, and my mom is a chronic boundary-stomper. She gets up at 4:30 every morning and turns on all the lights and blasts the TV because “it’s time for everyone to get up.”

Overall, she has enough going on without this added stress.

This will drive my roommate away, plus I’m starting a new job on 12/15, and her invading my space and my room will make me crash and burn. I have to tell her she can’t stay here. AITA??

It’s hard to say no to your family, but sometimes you just have to.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter doubts this woman is serious about standing up to her mother.

Maybe it would be better to let a third party be the bad guy.

Nothing good can come from letting her mother stay.

It’s important to set strong boundaries and stand by them.

She isn’t shutting her mother out — she’s simply refusing to sacrifice her stability for someone who won’t meet her halfway.

Loving someone doesn’t mean never having limits.

