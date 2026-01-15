Daughter Refuses To Move In With The Father Who Abandoned Her After An Affair, And Now He’s Trying Using His Child Support Payments As Proof He “Did His Best”

People love to rewrite history when it makes their choices look better.

So what would you do if the parent who barely showed up throughout your entire childhood suddenly expected a close relationship the moment you became an adult?

Would you welcome him into your life with open arms? Or would you hang on to the past and refuse his tries?

In the following story, one daughter faces this exact situation and decides she’s not ready to forgive.

Here’s what’s going on.

Aitah I won’t forgive my father for leaving me as I a child I’m going to keep it short, but my dad cheated on my mother when I was 3, then left to go live with the woman he cheated with (about 4 hours away ). He saw me once a month for a weekend, sometimes a week at Christmas, and a few weeks at the 6-week holiday. As you can imagine, as a child, I was upset a lot because my dad was gone, and he only saw me once a month. I blamed myself for ages, thinking if I were a better kid, maybe he’d love me enough to see me more.

Here’s the problem.

This was how it went for my entire childhood until I turned 18, and he suddenly moved back to the town where I live and expected me to live with him. At the time, I was living with my grandmother, and he had tried to use the fact that he paid child support as a reason why he did his best (bearing in mind he was not short on money whatsoever). I feel like I’m being unreasonable, but I just don’t want to live with him. I don’t forgive him or his wife. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see why she feels that way.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about it.

For this reader, his behavior is suspicious.

According to this reader, the relationship should start slowly.

Here’s someone who thinks it’s her choice.

This person points out that she’s grown.

This is her decision, and it doesn’t matter what her dad wants. If she’s uncomfortable, she should just say no.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.