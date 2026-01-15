Delivery Guy Dropped Off Pizza To A Customer, And She Gave Him An Unexpected Tip That He Greatly Appreciated

Some jobs come with perks, but some come with unexpected gifts.

This delivery guy delivered pizza to a young woman during the summer, and she gave him a view he never expected, but he very much appreciated.

Read the full story below.

It finally happened to me, the tip every pizza wants but cannot ask for. That’s right, guys, I finally had the best tip of my delivery job. I work in the UK, where tipping isn’t something that usually happens, so whenever I get tipped, I am very appreciative. My average tips per shift are usually nothing, although I have had a few good tips on very rare occasions. Sometimes people round up to the nearest £, and very rarely I have been tipped £2 or £3 at most. However, today the delivery God was smiling down on me. It was about 6 p.m., and today has been a gloriously sunny day, and when the weather is this nice, it is not uncommon for men to answer the door in nothing but a pair of shorts. But today, when I knocked, a very attractive young lady, about 22-ish, answered the door in nothing but a shirt. So I did the gentlemanly thing and maintained eye contact, as the last thing I want is to make her feel uncomfortable with wandering eyes.

The woman gave this man a view that shocked him.

I handed the young lady her food and drink. She took it from me, then turned around and bent over to place the food and drink on the floor. It became quite obvious that this lady was wearing nothing but said shirt, as I was greeted with the view that I had seen before, mostly on adult websites and from previous girlfriends. I then told her that the price was £11.40. She said, “Oh, silly me, I almost forgot.” She then turned around and bent over again, giving me a second very clear view. As she handed me the money, she said, “I hope you enjoy the tip.” I quickly looked at the cash in my hand and saw exactly £11.40. I then managed to say, “Thanks for the tip, it’s much appreciated, and I hope you have a great day.” And then I quickly went back to my car and left. I told my boss what happened when I got back to the shop, and he asked why I didn’t do anything more than thank her and leave. My reply was that if she had wanted anything more, I’m sure she would have said, and secondly, I don’t feel like getting arrested for assault, and him losing a driver for the night.

Now that’s professionalism.

