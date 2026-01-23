Employee Followed Every Petty Rule His Manager Tried To Use Against Him, But Her Plan Backfired And Ended Up Boosting His Pay Instead

Sometimes, the people making your life harder have no idea they’re handing you the upper hand.

So, what would you do if your manager tried everything in her power to make you quit, just because she found out that you were making more money than she was?

Would you give in to her and find a new job? Or would you stay and rub your situation in her face?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this situation and decides to stay and make life hard for his manager.

Here’s the full story.

Manager tries to make life difficult for me, doesn’t know as per my contract it benefits me. This happened a couple of years ago, when I was working on a part-time basis in a small firm owned by friends. The pay was not very good, but the atmosphere was, and I was allowed to set my own timings. So life was good overall. Then a friend I knew only through social media approached me about a job at her company. Even though they were offering good money, I turned down the offer as I knew I could not get the benefits I was getting in my current job. Plus, the commute to the new office was very long. I would have to travel 2 hours one way and change 3 trains just to reach the office.

When they called back, he negotiated a good deal.

A month later, the HR of the new firm approached me again. They offered me almost four times the money I was making, and I could set my own work hours. There was also extra pay for working overtime and on weekends. This was important. I joined the new company. My friend did not know the terms of the new agreement I had with HR. She used to act like I owed her big time for the opportunity I got. So one day I corrected her. I told her that I had turned down the offer she had been part of, and one month later, I had had my own negotiations, and I got much more favorable terms. So I was here because her company really needed me and not because of her.

As it turns out, she was his manager.

I didn’t share the details of my agreement with her, but we both realized that she was making significantly less than I was. This totally changed her attitude towards me. Now she wanted me out, and I was determined to stick it out for at least a year. So she decided that she would make it very difficult for me to work so that I would quit on my own. There are a lot of stories I have about how she tried every trick in the book to make me quit. I’m sharing some of them here. She was my manager and was in charge of allocating work.

She tried everything to get him to quit.

The first thing she did was start piling more work on me than any other member of the team. I was happy to comply – she did not know that as part of my contract, I would be paid 1.5 times the hourly rate for every hour I worked OT and 2 times the hourly rate if any work was allocated to me over weekends or holidays. Every time she tried to ruin my weekend by calling me to the office unnecessarily, I happily complied. This continued until I left the organization, and I told her how much extra money she had helped me make.

Then, she implemented a rule that hurt her, too.

But the other thing that happened was after the long commute to work, I used to be hungry, so I developed the habit of stopping at the food court to pick up a glass of fresh fruit juice and carry it with me to work.

My manager thought that this way she could harass me without actually seeming to do so. So she sent a notice that bringing liquids to the office was a hazard. Ironically, she used to have coffee delivered to her desk 3 times a day. Well, I pointed out that the rule applied to her as well, and if I couldn’t have my juice, she couldn’t have her coffee. She had to literally spend an extra unpaid hour at work every time she wanted her special coffee. Meanwhile, I was happy to leisurely sit in the food court, have my glass of fresh fruit juice with some snacks, and then begin my work day half an hour later than usual.

