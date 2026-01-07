Employee Followed Standard Fulfillment Rules, But When A Difficult Customer Still Expected Freebies, She Threatened To Never Shop There Again

Working customer service often means explaining mind-numbingly simple concepts, all while maintaining the patience of a saint.

That skill was put to the test for one call center employee when a difficult customer demanded extra items he never paid for — and refused to accept basic math.

“Why did you only send me three when I ordered three?” Customer: I am calling to complain about what you sent me. You have only sent me 3 of [item 1], 3 of [item 2] and 3 of [item 3]. Me: does the usual finding order and security checks. Um, that is exactly what you ordered. A quantity of three for [items 1-3]. Customer: I know that is what I ordered. Why did you only send me three of each?

The employee patiently tries to explain the obvious.

Me: These items are not currently on sale or part of any promotions. Why would we send you more than what you paid for? Customer: In case they break. What happens then as you only sent me three of each? Me: Then you would need to buy more unless it is a manufacturers fault?

The customer continues to argue.

Customer: That causes delays and wastes time. Are you going to send out some additional [items] for me? Me: Not unless you place another order for them. Customer: When I got them from one of your competitors, they sent out additional [items] in case they broke. Me: If that were the case, then that would be at their own discretion or because they had a special promotion on.

When it becomes clear the customer won’t get her way, she makes an empty threat familiar to many frontline employees.

Customer: So you are saying that I am only getting three because that is what I paid for, and you won’t send anything extra? Me: That is correct. He will not be shopping with us again.

Some customer seem to exist in another reality.

What did Reddit make of this puzzling interaction?

It’s called a competitive advantage.

When a difficult customer threatens to never shop somewhere again, the customer service employees often cheer.

Never shop here again? Okay, great!

This fellow customer service worker knows exactly what type of customer this is.

In the end, the math was simple: three paid for meant three delivered.

This customer needs a lesson or two in common sense.

