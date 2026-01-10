Employee Gets A Condescending Response After She Sends A Change Info Request, So She Sends It To Her Supervisors And Things Change Quick

It’s remarkable how brazenly rude some people are to the people who have the power to make them look extremely bad.

“Pls reach out to your supervisor for additional training” say no more I’ve worked for this health insurance for almost 4 years and I’m, not to toot my own horn, good at my job. I make sure updated info that members make get routed to where they need to go if they need an override. Someone needed to override their primary care doctor so I sent the request to the queue that I’ve always sent it to.

This morning I find the request gets routed back to me. Every time a request gets routed, you have to leave a note or a request summary and it shows the interaction in the account for anyone in the company to see. The note that was left for me said “THIS REQUEST IS INVALID. THIS QUEUE IS ONLY FOR ‘X’ MEMBERS. PLEASE REACH OUT TO YOUR SUPERVISOR FOR ADDITIONAL TRAINING. THANK YOU.” record scratch The audacity to notate an account like that is just unprofessional. How can you be so loud and yet so wrong.

When I look his name up in my work Skype I find that he’s a Supervisor himself. I responded with quotes from the workflow the call center has explaining the queue is for ALL members and asked if it should be updated. So I then send an email to both of my supervisors and I CC him as well since it was his suggestion. I attach the link to the workflow and I take screen shots of the title of the workbasket thats says ALL MEMBERS and added a screen shot of the exact queue I sent it to. I explained what I did and the response I got was from a supervisor so I’m just following orders. I then get the response back “Hello, yes this is my fault. I was under the impression I was working a different queue. My apologies!” Something about the apology just made me laugh so hard. Shortly after I get an instant message from my supervisor saying “APOLOGY NOT ACCEPTED.”

