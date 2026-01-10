Employee Grabs A Whole Doughnut From The Office Treat Table, But When The Boss Starts Cutting Them In Half, They Wonder If They Took Too Much

At not one but two different jobs, an employee says they innocently grabbed a full doughnut from the communal treat table, only to be met with side-eyes and scolding.

The doughnuts had been brought in as a reward or birthday celebration, but apparently, the unspoken rule was “half only.”

Now the worker’s wondering if taking a whole one made them the office glutton.

AITA for eating a whole doughnut that was brought in to work as a reward/Birthday party? So this has happened at two different places I work in… Someone or the boss brings in doughuts, normal sized and not cut up, to work as a reward to the workers. I am sitting in the lunch room and took one whole doughnut and my boss got angry and started cutting them all in half.

Another time, someone brought in doughnuts and different desserts on a plate and since it was a late afternoon when I started my shift. I assumed people got what they needed and took one whole doughnut from the plate. Someone gave me a look in surprise and I feel guilty now.

I just felt like, if you bring in desserts or food, if you want people to only have a certain amount, cut it up first and not serve a whole doughnut or piece of cake on a plate for people to take? It makes me think it’s acceptable to take a whole one? AITA?

Reddit agreed the employee wasn’t in the wrong…if full doughnuts are offered, it’s fair to assume they’re meant to be eaten whole.

When office “treats” come with unspoken portion rules, one wrong bite can turn sweet rewards into sticky politics.

