Employee Investigated A Coworker’s Broken Headphones For Weeks, But Then He Discovered A Curious Problem With Their Design

A technology problem to one may just be a small inconvenience to another.

When headphones mysteriously change the volume by themselves A coworker had some funny behavior with her headphones. They would randomly change the volume between normal, low, or completely quiet. It happened every time she put them on or off her head.

I was looking at them. I tried them on. I thought maybe it was something with the mic boom changing angle. I wondered if there was a hidden switch inside or something like that. At one moment, I was sitting right beside her. I was watching when she was putting them on.

Then I saw it. I finally understood what was happening. You know how you usually put those over-the-ear headphones on. You grab them with both hands. One hand is on each side. Your thumb is on the backside and your other fingers are on the front. Well, right where you put the left thumb was the volume control.

Who made that design decision? I was reminded of this recently. It happened again when she could not hear anything. We then both remembered that story.

It wasn’t a mystery, but a flaw in tech design.

