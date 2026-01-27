Employee Offered Some Dairy-Free And Lactose-Free Options To A Child, But She Was Later Blamed For The Kid’s Allergy Emergency And Hospitalization

Many kids are not fully aware of their food allergies.

AITAH for giving a kid an allergic reaction I work at an ice cream shop at my college and have worked there for about two years. The other night, a family came in. There were two women, one man, and a little boy who I would say was about 8 to 10 years old. I went up to them and asked them what I could help them with.

The adults were busy talking to one another. They did not acknowledge me or the little boy while he was ordering. The boy spoke up and asked what dairy-free options we have. At our store, whenever we are asked this question, the exact script we are to follow is this: “We have sorbets in mango, lemon, and raspberry which are dairy-free. We also have a cookies and cream and a mint chip that is not dairy-free but is lactose-free.”

We say this because most people that come into our store are not actually allergic to dairy. They usually just have intolerance. The kid said, word for word, “I would like the cookies and cream lactose-free one.” I went to the back where we keep it, and used a clean scooper to scoop it.

About 45 minutes later, a woman came in and demanded that she speak to the manager. She said that she came into the store with her nephew not too long ago. She said I gave her nephew an allergic reaction to dairy. She said he is now in the hospital.

I apologized and said that I hope her nephew is okay.

However, I was not informed of an allergy by the kid. I was also not informed of an allergy by the adults in charge. My manager sided with me. She said that I gave all the information requested. She said that I followed proper safety measures by using a clean scooper.

However, some of my coworkers are saying that I should have checked with the adults before serving the kid anything. We have kids as young as six come into the store all the time by themselves. Usually, their parents are waiting outside or close by. They order by themselves. Never once have we had the rule that we have to check with adults before serving kids ice cream. So, AITA for giving a kid an allergic reaction?

