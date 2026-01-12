Employee Offered To Help With Office Move, But His Supervisor Told Him To Sit There And Deal With Patients

Some bosses are too proud not to ask for help.

This man offered to assist with his office’s relocation but was repeatedly told no and to just focus on patients.

So, he followed instructions exactly and ignored his coworkers who struggled with heavy lifting.

You didn’t need my help One of the offices I work for is moving to a new location. I started at this location and worked there for four years, until I was transferred to a closer office. Since they’re officially moving next week, they have been packing things up through the week. They will be carrying these five miles away to their new office. I have repeatedly offered to help.

Yesterday, I made suggestions about helping, offering my truck to carry things, going to grab boxes, etc. Every time I did, I was turned down. The supervisor finally said, “Look, we need you to sit there and deal with patients. We don’t need your help with the packing. We have this.”

Cool. I turned around, did my work, and completely ignored the issues they were having. They needed another set of hands a few times and would call my name. But I was suddenly busy with a patient or the phone or whatever else was needed. When they asked about packing some items in particular, I shrugged with no answer.

Finally, the supervisor asked if I was going to help with anything. I answered, “Nope. I’m going to sit here and deal with patients like I was told. As you said, you don’t need my help.” Today, guess who showed up with a sore back and hobbling.

If you say you don’t need help, then don’t ask for help. Duh!

