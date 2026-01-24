Employee Requested PTO But His Manager Revoked It At The Last Minute, So He Stayed Until 5 But Still Got Written Up For Not Working Overtime

Every employee deserves a work-life balance.

The following story involves a man who requested a day off weeks in advance for his kid’s school event.

His manager approved it, then tried to cancel it due to sick callouts and staffing issues.

He did what he had to, but it felt like it still wasn’t enough.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Got written up for leaving on time after they denied my PTO request I requested next Friday off three weeks ago for my kids’ school thing. My manager approved it in the system. She then called me yesterday saying I needed to cancel because two people called out sick. She said they needed coverage.

This employee reminded his manager that his PTO has already been approved.

I told her it was already approved. I told her I had made commitments. She said the needs of the business come first. So, today I left at 5 pm when my shift ended. I didn’t stay late like I normally do.

He got called in the next morning.

I got called into her office this morning. I was written up for not being flexible and leaving when the team needed me. I asked how I was supposed to know they needed me when my shift was over. She said I should have checked in before leaving.

So now, he’s looking for a new job.

The same manager who told me I can’t have my approved day off is now mad I didn’t work extra unpaid hours. I’ve been here four years and never called out sick once. I’m done being a team player when they clearly don’t give a crap about me. I’m already updating my resume.

Funny how “team player” only applies when it’s unpaid overtime.

