Employee Took Certified Medical Leave From A Toxic Small Company, And Then Sent A One Sentence Resignation Email On Christmas Eve And Blocked Everyone Before They Could Respond

Sometimes, the quietest exit is the one that lands the hardest.

Imagine you worked for a small, family-run workplace that spent a year ignoring boundaries, and then offered zero support during a personal crisis, but wanted to act like everything was fine once you went on medical leave?

Would you come back ready to work? Or would that be the last straw for you?

In the following story, one employee finds himself in this position and decides to quit.

Here’s what happened.

Subtle revenge while resigning I worked for a small company (10 people, family-run, no real HR). Over the year, it turned toxic with constant boundary issues and zero support during personal crises. I took certified medical leave in December for stress. They acknowledged it bureaucratically and said, “See you in January.” Flew overseas to family last weekend and settled on the resignation decision.

Here was the email.

On Christmas Eve, just before 8 pm their time, I sent this email: Subject “Notice” “I am submitting this email as notice of my resignation, effective 7 January 2026. I am on approved leave for the 24 December-11 January closedown period and will not be available. Regards [My name]”

At this point, he wasn’t playing.

Then, I blocked the owners and most colleagues (other than a friend for a reference). I’d only contact them again through a lawyer if they mess with final pay. Was this the right level of subtle revenge while covering myself, or would you have gone warmer, or more hostile?

Yikes! He really meant business!

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about what he did.

This person has a different idea of what he should’ve done.

This reader thinks the company might’ve recommended this for him.

That about sums it up.

Good point.

It’s always best to quit a toxic job, so this was a really good move.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.