Employee Used His Boss’s Truck To Go To The ER And Damaged It, So He Paid $8500 Out Of His Own Pocket… But His Boss Still Wants More!?

Health emergencies can happen anytime, anywhere.

This man had to rush his wife to the ER after showing severe symptoms.

He used his boss’s truck but accidentally damaged it.

He had already paid him $8,500, but his boss was asking for more.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Damaged my bosses truck, paid for it, he got fired, now he wants more which I’m refusing I recently started a new job and then flew to Seattle for onboarding. My wife and I love Seattle, so I brought her along to make a trip of it. During a team meeting, I got a text from my wife. She’s been having major health issues.

This man decided to bring her sick wife to the ER.

Long story, but part of it entails her feeling like she’s having a heart attack on a daily basis. She texted me while I was in the team meeting. I fed her symptoms to ChatGPT, since I’ve been logging all her stuff to figure this thing out. ChatGPT said in no uncertain terms: get her to the ER now.

His boss lent him his truck, but he ended up damaging it.

I showed it to my boss. He graciously handed me the keys to his truck (F350), so I didn’t have to wait 10 to 15 minutes for an Uber. Once at the ER, the only place to park was a garage where the exit was extremely narrow with a sharp turn going out. I ended up scraping against the barriers on the way out, causing a fair bit of damage. He got an estimate on the damage: $8,500.

He paid his boss $8,500 out of his own pocket.

I paid him the full amount out of pocket. I didn’t bother getting insurance involved because, you know, new boss and all. A couple of weeks later, my boss gets fired. Now, he’s coming back, saying I owe him an additional $1,500 for the car rental and damages coming out a little higher than the estimate.

I mentioned insurance, and he says he wants to keep this off.

Now, he’s wondering if he should still pay an additional $1,500 to his former boss.

He’s no longer my boss. And he is refusing to work through insurance. I’m drowning in medical bills with all my wife’s stuff. AITA for refusing to pay this additional $1,500?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one is judging him for using ChatGPT.

Here’s a similar opinion.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Finally, people are calling him out for trusting AI.

There’s a reason why we pay for insurance.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.