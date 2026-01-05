Employee Walked Out Before Her Boss Tried To Check In With Her, So She Let His Messages Go Unanswered And He Quickly Backed Off

Some bosses only reach out when it benefits them, not when it actually makes sense.

So when one employee’s boss waited until she clocked out to suddenly “need” her, she decided to let the call go unanswered.

Turns out, this was all it took to reveal the matter really wasn’t that urgent at all.

Keep reading for the full story.

Boss’s boss saw me leave early and tried to call my cell, I ignored it. Firstly, this guy never calls me, and I get my marching orders from my direct boss before anyone else. Secondly, he saw me in the office every day that week, and we mostly just exchanged greetings.

So the employee decided to just not pick up at all.

After I ignored the call, he quickly sent a message asking me to call him back for a quick chat. Suddenly today, after I’ve left, there’s something to talk about? Nah. The calls and message were ignored, and the next day it was not brought up. 🤷

This boss really needs to learn some boundaries.

What did Reddit think?

Sometimes the boss really does have a good reason for calling during off hours.

Sometimes the only way to enforce boundaries is by making people uncomfortable.

No one likes to be asked to talk about some mysterious, vague matter.

At least some bosses are chill with their employees.

Nothing ever came of the calls, proving she didn’t miss anything important at all.

Sometimes silence is the perfect HR-approved response.

