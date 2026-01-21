Employee Was Paid Incorrectly For Nearly Three Months, But His Employer Still Demanded Strict Attendance And Ignored The Ongoing Issues

It’s hard to take workplace rules seriously when the basics aren’t even being handled properly.

Imagine your employer repeatedly paid you wrong for months, leaving you scrambling to cover rent and groceries, but still insisted you be in the office exactly on time every day.

How would you react? Would you give them what they want? Or would you laugh at the ridiculousness of it all?

In the following story, one contract employee finds himself in this scenario and is ready to find a new job.

Here’s what’s going on.

Haven’t been paid correctly but still need to turn up It’s been almost 3 months since I started working at my current job. They haven’t been able to pay me correctly. The first month, they forgot me. I had to physically ring their payroll department up and ask them to pay me. They did so, but I didn’t receive a payslip until the second month. The second month, they got the pay massively wrong because they had factored two months in one and didn’t calculate it correctly.

The job is too easy for him.

So now, I only have £1,100/$1,470 to last Christmas, including rent and groceries. I’m stupidly overqualified for this job, so I get most of my work done in a few days each week. My boss knows I can do more, but there is simply nothing else to do. I’ve started automating my role as the contract is up in 3 months. Despite all this, I’ve been told I need to be present from 9am, as I sometimes turn up late.

It’s all hard for him to understand.

I just don’t understand what part of this contract allows employers to absolutely **** up employee pay. Regardless. I’ll accept my situation as I am a good little cog. I’ve applied to other roles. I might even stay at the role because the work is laughably simple. My God, what an absolutely dumb set of rules. I reckon it’s just someone getting mad that I’m swanning in late and smashing it out the park, but forget ’em. This is why I hate work.

