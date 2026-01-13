Employee Was Told To Bring Her Harassment Complaint To Their Supervisor, So She Decided To Go Straight To The Head Supervisor Instead

Harassment is a serious offense in the workplace.

This woman has a male coworker who keeps crossing the line with her.

She wanted to finally confront him, but before she could, he told her to take it up with their supervisor.

So she did… and went even higher.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

Bring it to your Supervisor… ok I am a female and work in an office. There are several men there. For the most part, they work with us side by side with no problem. This one guy has been slowly harassing me. For what reason, I am not sure. I didn’t do anything that I know of. I am courteous to all.

This employee decided to distance herself from her rude coworker.

I even used to joke with him, but his jokes started to cross the line. He was harassing me on a daily basis. Basically, I have disengaged myself from him and stopped joking around. I have begun to believe that’s the reason why he started getting more aggressive with me.

As she was about to approach him, he yelled at her to “bring it to your supervisor.”

Last week, I vowed to myself that I would approach him if he continued to be aggressive with me. He isn’t like that with anyone else. Lo and behold, he acted out again. I took a couple of minutes to cool down, and then I approached him. Right away, he blew up at me and said, “Bring it to your Supervisor.” He wouldn’t even listen to what I was saying.

She did something better. She brought it up to the Head Supervisor.

Here is the malicious compliance. I didn’t just bring it up to our Supervisor. I did one better. I went to the Head Supervisor. I told the HS all the things he was doing to me. They just looked at me and said, “Don’t worry. I will take care of it from here.”

Now, her coworker is finally behaving as he should.

I did see he was pulled into a meeting. Through the door, I could hear a raised voice. It sounded like him. But after that meeting, he is finally behaving as he should. Maybe he shouldn’t have asked me to talk to the Supervisor.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

You did the right thing, says this one.

This one gives their honest opinion.

Sometimes, guys need to be slapped down, says this one.

Sad but true.

Finally, this user advises documenting everything.

Office harassment is never a joke.

